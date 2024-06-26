Thailand aims for 7.5 billion THB from foreign film productions

Thai Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanich on June 23 said the ministry is confident that the target will be achieved, especially with the filming of White Lotus Season 3, a hit HBO series being shot in Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui.

According to the official, the Thai government believes that foreign film production will not only generate revenue and jobs and boost the local economy but also help attract tourists who want to visit filming locations.