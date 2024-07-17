Thai college students shine in Chinese language competition

Thirty students from 17 universities across the country participated in the Thailand finals. They demonstrated their Chinese language mastery by giving a speech on the topic of "One World, One Family" and answering questions from experts.
Some also showcased their understanding of Chinese culture through traditional Chinese arts and skills, such as Peking Opera, Huangmei Opera, tai chi, Chinese calligraphy and guzheng (a Chinese zither).
The champion, from Chiang Rai Rajabhat University, will compete against contestants from more than 130 countries in the global finals, which are scheduled to be held in August in Southeast China's Fujian province.
This year's Thailand competition featured 105 students from 25 Thai universities. The judges said their overall Chinese language skills were significantly higher than in previous years.
Hu Meidong
Peng Chao
China Daily
Asia News Network