Festival of good taste

The Feast restaurant at the Sheraton Grand Beijing Dongcheng Hotel, in partnership with Thai restaurant BrightTai and with the support of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Beijing Office and the Royal Thai Embassy in China, officially launched the Thai Food Festival on Friday.

Running until Sept 12, this festival showcases a culinary collaboration between chef Daoruang from BrightTai, who's recognized as one of Asia's top 10 chefs, and the hotel's executive chef, Liu Jun. Together they curate a lavish spread of traditional Thai dishes, presenting the authentic flavors of Thailand in Beijing.

Chef Daoruang, who has showcased her culinary skills at Thai embassies globally and catered to numerous dignitaries, including the Thai king and princess, is sharing her culinary expertise at the festival. The menu highlights traditional delicacies like Tom Yum Goong soup, green papaya salad, Thai curry crab, spicy stir-fried beef, volcano ribs, and mango/durian sticky rice. These dishes are meticulously crafted using genuine Thai ingredients, spices, and locally procured seafood, guaranteeing an authentic culinary experience. China Daily Asia News Network