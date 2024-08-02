New partnership to tackle food insecurity





This is a problem the world can solve if societies, organisations and businesses work together. IHG Hotels & Resorts is proud to partner with Action Against Hunger on their life-saving work, in addition to the many other long-standing partnerships we have with incredible charities in local markets. Collectively we want to help create lasting change in a world where people are nourished, always welcome, and always respected.”



Ashwini Kakkar, Chair, of Action Against Hunger International Network, said, “While hunger is a widespread challenge, for the first time in human history, we have the ability to end chronic hunger for everyone, for good. Realising that vision will take bold action we are grateful for IHG’s will, wisdom and leadership in advancing this vital cause. Hunger makes it harder for hundreds of millions of people around the world to learn, work, dream and realise their full potential. IHG’s generous support will help advance our work to create a world where every life is well nourished.”



As part of IHG’s purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good, this work will complement existing partnerships IHG and its hotels have in many local markets that together aim to strengthen the food system in a community – from providing training and tools to reduce food waste to diverting surplus food to those in need.

Existing partnerships focused on food security for IHG include local foodbanks, No Kid Hungry in the US, OzHarvest in Australia, VietHarvest in Vietnam and Too Good To Go in Europe.