Worker killed as scaffolding falls in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area

A scaffolding used for window cleaning on a high-rise building in Bangkok collapsed on Saturday killing a worker.
Thong Lor Police Station said it was informed at 4pm on August 17 about the accident on Sukhumvit Soi 24.
Police, rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, medical staff, and forensic experts were dispatched to the scene.
The damaged scaffolding and cables were found on the ground, alongside the body of the injured man, who was still strapped in a safety harness but severely injured. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Initial investigations revealed that the worker was cleaning the windows when he reportedly screamed before the scaffolding fell.
Police suspect negligence or equipment failure and are investigating further with the worker’s colleagues and witnesses, awaiting a forensic examination to determine the exact cause.
The body has been transferred to Chulalongkorn Hospital's forensic department for identification and further religious rites.