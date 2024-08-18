Two people killed as actor’s jet ski crashes into long-tail boat

Two people were killed and two injured when a jet ski collided with a long-tail boat on Saturday night in the Chao Phraya River.
The accident occurred between Rama III and the Phra Pradaeng shore, near the Bang Kra Jao Pier.
Rescuers found a damaged jet ski, and two injured women, identified as a 17-year-old girl and a 41-year-old woman, who were taken to Bangpakok Samut Prakan Hospital with bruises and pain.
The bodies of a 44-year-old woman, who was a passenger on the long-tail boat, and the 64-year-old boat driver were retrieved later by divers.
The jet ski was driven by actor Chindanai Sae-Lim, known as QP from the series "Wun Rak Nak Bid", who expressed his shock and regret over the accident. He said that his jet ski also had his girlfriend and her mother on board, and they were travelling from Chom Thong, Bangkok to Phra Pradaeng for dinner. They were among 11 people using five jet skis.
After dinner, he and a friend were heading back home when his jet ski collided with the long-tail boat in dark conditions. He said he could not avoid the boat in time as it did have any lights or signals.
Mongkol Sawat, the husband of the missing woman, said they were crossing the river on a small long-tail boat when the jet ski collided, throwing overboard both the boat driver and his wife. Mongkol said he was lucky to survive.
At 1.30am, naval police, Navy personnel, and divers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation began searching for the two missing people in challenging conditions due to strong currents and heavy rains. By 3am, the rescue team from the foundation brought sonar equipment, which helped find the two bodies near the long-tail boat engine.