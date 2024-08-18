Two people killed as actor’s jet ski crashes into long-tail boat

Two people were killed and two injured when a jet ski collided with a long-tail boat on Saturday night in the Chao Phraya River.

The accident occurred between Rama III and the Phra Pradaeng shore, near the Bang Kra Jao Pier.

Rescuers found a damaged jet ski, and two injured women, identified as a 17-year-old girl and a 41-year-old woman, who were taken to Bangpakok Samut Prakan Hospital with bruises and pain.