Two Russians among ten killed in Phuket landslide

Ten people were killed when their houses were buried by a landslide in Phuket province on Friday.
The landslide from the Nakkerd Mountain killed two Russians, six Myanmars and one Thai citizens.
As for the 10th deceased, there is no information regarding nationality yet.
All the bodies have been recovered, and 25 people from five households have been evacuated.
Phuket deputy governor Sattha Thongkham and the Incident Commander for the Nakkerd Mountain landslide disaster in Karon subdistrict, as well as related agencies, have set up a command centre near the scene, behind Kata Temple.
Sattha said that the landslide occurred overnight.
Multiple agencies joined the rescue effort, deploying personnel and machinery to search for victims and evacuate the survivors.
Meanwhile, the Navy dispatched personnel to aid residents affected by the flooding and mudslide that buried homes in Karon subdistrict. They are working to restore the damaged homes and clear the mud that flowed down from Nakkerd Mountain onto roads and residential areas.