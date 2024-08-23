Paetongtarn concerned about flooding, visiting two provinces tomorrow

Prime Minister-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra said that she had been in communication with her Pheu Thai Party MPs regarding the flood situation in various parts of the country.
She expressed deep concern and said she, along with her party MPs, would visit Phrae and Nan provinces to monitor the situation and offer support to the flood-affected residents.
Meanwhile, caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will visit the affected areas on Sunday to assess the situation and provide assistance to the people.
"We first want to extend our heartfelt support to all citizens. Currently, all Pheu Thai Party MPs in the northern region have already been deployed to the affected areas."
Paetongtarn explained that although she currently holds the position of prime minister, she was not in a position yet to issue orders or direct civil servants and various agencies in this capacity. She said she must wait until the new Cabinet is officially appointed by royal decree and the government's policy is presented to Parliament, followed by the swearing-in ceremony, before officially assuming her duties.