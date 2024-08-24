Paetongtarn and Pheu Thai members monitor flooding in Nan province

As for the villagers wanting her to come to the area more often, Paetongtarn said that she personally wants to come and when she has fully performed her duties, she will definitely come. But for now, she came as the party leader along with the party's MPs to help look after people's living conditions, including food and drink.

"From what I have seen of the villagers' living conditions, they are pitiful. But the villagers have not made any special requests,” she said. “But some villagers even cried. I can only help encourage them. And when I can officially perform my duties, I will quickly help them and implement various measures to the fullest.

“However, there are still many areas in the North that are worrisome, and in the South, where Phuket province still has problems," Paetongtarn said.

Reporters told her that it seemed that the people of Phrae were sad that the Pheu Thai Party leader would not come to see them on Saturday. The PM said that it was because of problems with the weather. Before travelling, she checked everything but did not think that the weather would change.

Paetongtarn said that in many areas, things are starting to get better. The water level is starting to decrease. But of course, she said, encouragement is still important.



