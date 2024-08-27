Royal Sport Complex established with only 500,000 baht capital

This project will be developed in partnership with Royal Sport Complex Co Ltd (RSC) and RTCT.
Upon reviewing information from the Department of Business Development, it was found that RSC was established on May 8 this year with a registered capital of only 500,000 baht.
The company has two shareholders: Aritat Rattanasuthaphaboon, holding 4,250 shares, and Paweena Krueakiaw, holding 750 shares. Aritat is the authorised director.
RSC was registered with the objective of providing services for organising events, sports events, conferences, seminars, competitions, and other related activities on a comprehensive basis.
The Royal Siam Haven project will be a world-class integrated project. It will include a new horse-racing track for international competitions, a 6-star hotel, a spacious golf course, a yacht club, fine-dining restaurants, a theatre, a hospital, wellness tourism facilities, a learning centre, and other sports and entertainment activities.
RTCT executive Patvee Surin said a memorandum of understanding has been signed with investment partners. While the exact location of the complex remains undisclosed, Patvee confirmed it will cover a vast area.
The ambitious plan was unveiled during a club meeting on Saturday.
The Royal Turf Club of Thailand joins a group of five foreign and four Thai investors interested in developing entertainment complexes in Thailand.
According to a draft bill on entertainment complexes, such developments must include at least one casino and four additional businesses, which may include department stores, hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, sports complexes, yacht clubs, game centres, swimming pools, amusement parks, or venues promoting One Tambon One Product (OTOP) goods.
The Thai government expects casinos to become a crucial driver for economic and tourism growth, aiming to enhance Thailand’s “fun economy”, generate employment for locals, and increase tax revenue.