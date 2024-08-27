Royal Sport Complex established with only 500,000 baht capital

This project will be developed in partnership with Royal Sport Complex Co Ltd (RSC) and RTCT.

Upon reviewing information from the Department of Business Development, it was found that RSC was established on May 8 this year with a registered capital of only 500,000 baht.

The company has two shareholders: Aritat Rattanasuthaphaboon, holding 4,250 shares, and Paweena Krueakiaw, holding 750 shares. Aritat is the authorised director.