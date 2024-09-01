Nation Group spearheads flood relief in Sukhothai province

After the Yom River overflowed, seven subdistricts, 45 villages, and more than 1,700 households were affected, causing damage to thousands of hectares of crops, orchards, rice fields, and fish ponds.

Shine Bunnag emphasised the importance of addressing natural disasters by informing the public and alerting the community.

"The media should not only report on the incidents but also listen to public concerns to relay them to government and private-sector agencies for assistance,” he said.

“Nation Group is committed to delivering aid promptly, understanding that even after the floodwaters recede, people will still be unable to resume their livelihoods. If there are areas that need restoration for livelihood activities, we will also provide support.”

Phannasiri, Sukhothai MP, said she had the opportunity to visit the area early on and witnessed the hardships faced by the people of Sukhothai. The government is considering making the solution to Sukhothai’s flood problem a national priority, with proposals to construct the Kaeng Suea Ten Dam.