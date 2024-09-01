Nation Group spearheads flood relief in Sukhothai province

Nation Group Thailand Public Company Limited, led by Shine Bunnag, distributed relief packages in Sukhothai province through the Nation Foundation under the "Nation Sharing Kindness: Flood Relief" project.
The flooding in Sukhothai has begun to subside, but some homes remain submerged, and some agricultural areas are still flooded. On Sunday, the Nation Foundation, led by senior executives, visited the affected areas in Sukhothai, which has suffered from floods in seven districts this year, with the risk of another flood wave.
Nation Group Thailand, Nation TV Company, and the Nation Foundation, led by chairman and CEO Shine Bunnag, managing director of Nation TV Company Limited Apirawi Phitchayadecha, and assistant editor-in-chief of Nation TV Wichathorn Wongphan, along with the Nation TV news team, including Yukon Wisetsang and Rapipan Ruansri, joined the relief efforts.
They were accompanied by Phannasiri Kulnatsiri, Sukhothai MP from the Pheu Thai Party, and officials from Sukhothai province.
The items distributed included 400 relief packages from the Nation Foundation, 400 packs of drinking water, essential household items, and medical supplies donated by partners and donors. These were given to flood victims in Muang Sukhothai district, which is affected by floods every year.
After the Yom River overflowed, seven subdistricts, 45 villages, and more than 1,700 households were affected, causing damage to thousands of hectares of crops, orchards, rice fields, and fish ponds.
Shine Bunnag emphasised the importance of addressing natural disasters by informing the public and alerting the community.
"The media should not only report on the incidents but also listen to public concerns to relay them to government and private-sector agencies for assistance,” he said.
“Nation Group is committed to delivering aid promptly, understanding that even after the floodwaters recede, people will still be unable to resume their livelihoods. If there are areas that need restoration for livelihood activities, we will also provide support.”
Phannasiri, Sukhothai MP, said she had the opportunity to visit the area early on and witnessed the hardships faced by the people of Sukhothai. The government is considering making the solution to Sukhothai’s flood problem a national priority, with proposals to construct the Kaeng Suea Ten Dam.