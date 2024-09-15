Two Chinese nationals arrested over involvement in thefts from cars

Police obtained crucial evidence from CCTV footage at the scene, and learned about their modus operandi. Police said the gang operated systematically with members assigned specific roles. Their method involved lurking near parking spaces at the rest stop. When victims parked and prepared to leave their cars, one group would use a signal jammer to block the remote lock signal, preventing the car from locking.

Another group would then distract the victim by pretending to talk on the phone nearby, ensuring the driver did not notice the car was not locked. Once the driver left the area, a third group would move in to steal valuables from inside the car.

Police set up surveillance around the area and spotted the two arrested suspects at the crime scene. After closely monitoring their movements, officers arrested the pair as they attempted to break into two cars. When police searched their room, they found equipment used in the thefts, which was seized as evidence.

Investigation revealed that before their arrest, a 20-year-old Thai woman, who was Zheng Hong’s girlfriend, had dropped them off at the motorway rest stop and driven away. Police later expanded the investigation and searched her condominium on Rama 9 Road. Some quantity of ketamine was reportedly found in her room, leading to her arrest.