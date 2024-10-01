Thai ‘red shirts’ turn ‘orange’ for change as Thaksin’s moves divide supporters

For the red-shirt activists who had demonstrated on the streets since the 2006 military coup that overthrew Thaksin, weathered a bloody crackdown in 2010, and then faced off with soldiers after the 2014 coup that ousted the then Pheu Thai government, this new alliance was a bitter pill to swallow.

The charismatic Thaksin, who served as prime minister from 2001 to 2006, endeared himself to the rural masses over two decades ago with populist programmes like the 30-baht Universal Coverage Scheme for public healthcare services, and the Village Fund micro-credit loan programme that allocated 1 million baht to each of the almost 75,000 villages in the country. He dominated Thai politics even from exile, drawing thousands of supporters to neighbouring Cambodia when he spoke at a red-shirt rally there in 2012.

Thaksin-backed parties were repeatedly voted into power after earlier iterations were dissolved by Thai courts. Pheu Thai won a landslide victory in the 2011 election. In 2019 – five years after it was ousted from power by a coup – Pheu Thai won the most number of seats in the election but was pipped to the post by a military-backed coalition.

But with questions now hanging over Pheu Thai’s political orientation, many red shirts have gone over to the “orange” side.

Pijak Trakunchunpong, a 58-year-old red-shirt leader in Chiang Mai, told ST that he gave the MFP and Pheu Thai one vote each during the May 2023 election. Under Thailand’s political system, voters elect their constituency representative while casting another vote for a party, which will then be allocated seats under a proportional representation system. “After Pheu Thai broke its alliance with the MFP, I went 100 per cent MFP,” he told ST. “I felt that they were pursuing benefits for themselves more than they were pursuing democracy.”

While the line between red shirts and Pheu Thai supporters used to blur, it has become more distinct recently.

“For me, red shirt means ‘pro-democracy’. Whether they support Pheu Thai is a big question,” political scientist Titipol Phakdeewanich told ST.

“We cannot associate (all) red shirts with the ‘Thaksin fan club’. Redshirts support politicians who believe in freedom and equality, and now a large number of them support the (former) Move Forward Party.”

Tida Tawornseth, former chairwoman of a red shirt network called United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship, said Thaksin’s decision to ally with the conservatives essentially split the red shirts.

“Now there are two kinds of red shirts,” she said. “The first are loyal to Thaksin. The second stick to their ideology and oppose the pro-military factions; this group supports the People’s Party.”

The second group, she stressed, far outnumbers the first. It wants an end to what she calls a vicious circle of royalist elites finding a way to consolidate power, no matter the election outcome.

While some of Thaksin’s magic may be wearing off, the former premier still retains devoted fans, particularly among his support base in the north and north-east. They include people like Chiang Mai red shirt leader Sonfan Patoompon, who camped out at Don Mueang International Airport in 2023 to welcome Thaksin on his return from exile.

Sonfan, a 55-year-old farmer, thinks nothing of the political deal that enabled Thaksin’s return and cheers the fact that he did not spend a single day in jail for his convictions after that – something which his opponents have decried as preferential treatment.

“I will go to any Pheu Thai activity that I can attend. I go because I love and respect and believe in Thaksin,” she told ST near her home in the mountain-ringed sub-district of Nam Bo Luang in Chiang Mai.

Sonfan was one of the first few beneficiaries of the controversial 10,000 baht (S$400) per person giveaway pledged by Pheu Thai during the 2023 election.

The one-time payments to an estimated 45 million citizens, expected to cost around 450 billion baht, were deposited into recipients’ bank accounts from Sept 25.

Sonfan said she would spend the cash only on red-shirt activities.

Referring to Thaksin’s 30-baht healthcare and village fund schemes, she said: “Pheu Thai creates economies that can feed you.”

And while some experts have questioned the efficacy of the 10,000-baht handout, Sonfan sees it as yet more evidence that the party makes good on its pledges. “Once the party promises something, you will get it sooner or later. We can wait.”

She dismisses the younger generation’s faith in the People’s Party, which she associates with attempts to overthrow the monarchy.

“I am not going to vote for any other party,” she said. “My children say we have to vote orange to change the country. I tell them, how can you change the country when you don’t even do the dishes at home?”

Tan Hui Yee

The Straits Times

Asia News Network