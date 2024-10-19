THB125 million worth of assets seized from 18 execs of The iCon Group

Assets worth over 125 million baht have been seized from 18 company executives of The iCon Group, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) said on Saturday.

The assets mainly consisted of bank accounts and cryptocurrencies, which are currently under investigation, AMLO director of the legal division and spokesperson Wittaya Neetitham said.

The 125 million baht was separate from the luxury cars seized by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the land seized by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), which have yet to be handed over to AMLO, he said.