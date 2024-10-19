Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi Motorway free operation hours extended by a day

The "Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi Motorway" is extending its operation hours until Monday after successfully offering trial services every week from Friday to Sunday.
Apirat Chaiwongnoi, director-general of the Department of Highways, said that the department had extended the free service hours of Motorway No. 81 – Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi (M81) – covering the Nakhon Pathom West tollgate to the Kanchanaburi tollgate, a distance of 51 kilometres, from Friday to Monday.
Previously, free trial services were provided every week from Friday 3pm to Sunday 9pm.
The public has responded very positively, with as many as 32,450 vehicles using the service during the recent weekend (October 11-14), Apirat said.
Motorway No. 81, or the Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi Motorway, is gaining in popularity, with a growing number of users.
The route has reduced travel time by half, from one hour to just 30 minutes, benefiting transportation, trade, investment, and tourism in Kanchanaburi province and the western region.
As a result, the department has extended the free service hours from Friday 3pm to midnight on Monday. Entry and exit are available only at the Nakhon Pathom West and Kanchanaburi tollgates, starting Friday (October 18).