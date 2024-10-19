Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi Motorway free operation hours extended by a day

The "Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi Motorway" is extending its operation hours until Monday after successfully offering trial services every week from Friday to Sunday.

Apirat Chaiwongnoi, director-general of the Department of Highways, said that the department had extended the free service hours of Motorway No. 81 – Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi (M81) – covering the Nakhon Pathom West tollgate to the Kanchanaburi tollgate, a distance of 51 kilometres, from Friday to Monday.