These are Bangkok’s five most polluted areas as PM2.5 level rises

Thirty-six areas in Bangkok and surrounding suburbs exceeded the official air safety standards, according to the Air Pollution Resolution Communication Centre of the Pollution Control Department.

Over a 24-hour period, PM2.5 dust levels at 7 am on Friday were in the range of 19.5 and 53.8 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), exceeding the safe limit of 37.5 µg/m³ in 36 areas. The highest concentration was recorded in Nong Khaem district.