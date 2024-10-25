These are Bangkok’s five most polluted areas as PM2.5 level rises

Thirty-six areas in Bangkok and surrounding suburbs exceeded the official air safety standards, according to the Air Pollution Resolution Communication Centre of the Pollution Control Department.
Over a 24-hour period, PM2.5 dust levels at 7 am on Friday were in the range of 19.5 and 53.8 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), exceeding the safe limit of 37.5 µg/m³ in 36 areas. The highest concentration was recorded in Nong Khaem district.
PM2.5 levels in Bangkok are expected to rise between October 25–27, due to cold air mass moving into northern and northeastern Thailand, causing stagnant air and accumulation of dust in the atmosphere.
Though Thailand is not directly impacted by Tropical Storm Trami, it will bring rain to Bangkok again after October 27, likely easing the situation as improved meteorological conditions aid air circulation.
The five Bangkok districts with the highest PM2.5 levels:
Nong Khaem: 53.1 µg/m³
Sathon: 49.8 µg/m³
Bangkok Yai: 49.3 µg/m³
Bang Bon: 47.9 µg/m³
Phasi Charoen: 45.3 µg/m³
Overall, PM2.5 levels remained mostly within safe limits nationwide, except in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, and Kanchanaburi provinces.