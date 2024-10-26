No threat to Thailand from tropical storm ‘Trami’, says weather department

Tropical storm "Trami" would not enter Thailand but would bring rains to many parts of the country, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

In its announcement at 4am, the department said that the severe tropical storm, "Trami", located in the upper South China Sea, currently has its centre approximately 400 kilometres southeast of Hainan Island, China.

The storm's maximum wind speed near the centre is around 92 kilometres per hour.