No threat to Thailand from tropical storm ‘Trami’, says weather department

Tropical storm "Trami" would not enter Thailand but would bring rains to many parts of the country, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Saturday.
In its announcement at 4am, the department said that the severe tropical storm, "Trami", located in the upper South China Sea, currently has its centre approximately 400 kilometres southeast of Hainan Island, China.
The storm's maximum wind speed near the centre is around 92 kilometres per hour.
The storm is moving westward at a speed of approximately 20kph and is expected to approach the central coast of Vietnam between October 26–28.
The storm will strengthen the western and southwestern winds converging towards the storm’s centre, along with the influence of northwesterly winds from the Andaman Sea and northeasterly winds covering northern Thailand, the department said.
This weather pattern will increase rainfall across Thailand, with heavy rainfall in some areas in the northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions, along with strong winds during this period.
Afterwards, the storm will change direction, moving away from the coast of Vietnam and back towards the South China Sea, leading to a decrease in rainfall in northern Thailand.
On Saturday, provinces expected to experience turbulent weather include:
Northeast: Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani
Central: Lopburi and Saraburi
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat
South: Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun
The public, meanwhile, is urged to stay informed by following updates from the department, which are available on its website or by calling 02 399 4012-13 or 1182, 24 hours a day.