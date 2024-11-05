Monitoring in South intensified to prevent smuggling of palm oil

To prevent such smuggling and encourage businesses to comply strictly with the law, the department has instructed officials to collaborate with relevant agencies to watch for illegal import and transport of palm oil.

The focus is on border areas adjacent to neighbouring countries and on inspecting oil-palm purchasing operations, including mills and buying points in key cultivation areas.

With special task forces deployed to inspect palm-oil transportation along the borders of Songkhla and Satun, and private shipping ports in Krabi, no instances of palm-oil smuggling have been found.

As for the purchase of oil-palm fruits, businesses have been adhering closely with the legal requirements. Prices are clearly displayed and transparent, with no evidence of price manipulation. Currently, the purchase price for oil-palm fruits is 8-9 baht per kilogramme, aligning with crude-palm-oil prices and providing a satisfactory rate for farmers.