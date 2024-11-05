Monitoring in South intensified to prevent smuggling of palm oil

The Department of Internal Trade is intensifying monitoring in southern border areas to prevent smuggling of palm oil amid rising domestic prices.
Udom Srisomsong, deputy director general of the department, says the price of oil-palm fruits and crude palm oil within the country has been rising continuously, and this could lead to attempts to smuggle palm oil from neighbouring countries for sale in Thailand, potentially driving down domestic production prices.
To prevent such smuggling and encourage businesses to comply strictly with the law, the department has instructed officials to collaborate with relevant agencies to watch for illegal import and transport of palm oil.
The focus is on border areas adjacent to neighbouring countries and on inspecting oil-palm purchasing operations, including mills and buying points in key cultivation areas.
With special task forces deployed to inspect palm-oil transportation along the borders of Songkhla and Satun, and private shipping ports in Krabi, no instances of palm-oil smuggling have been found.
As for the purchase of oil-palm fruits, businesses have been adhering closely with the legal requirements. Prices are clearly displayed and transparent, with no evidence of price manipulation. Currently, the purchase price for oil-palm fruits is 8-9 baht per kilogramme, aligning with crude-palm-oil prices and providing a satisfactory rate for farmers.
Udom added that transporting palm oil in quantities exceeding 25 kilogrammes requires prior authorisation. Violation of this rule may result in a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine not exceeding 100,000 baht, or both.