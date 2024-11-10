Unicef calls for united action to tackle challenges for children worldwide

The campaign will include real-world creative events bringing the lives of children to life, new films launched online, and a series of "kids takeovers" to shine a spotlight on young people and their crucial role in shaping our future. Unicef will also launch a new "Box of Life" campaign in 2024 through which anyone can donate to provide urgent help to children in need. The box includes vaccines, clean water, and educational materials. For those unable to support the campaign financially, there will be opportunities to volunteer, participate in events, or become advocates for children by sharing online content.

The campaign's flagship event will take place on November 20th, when Unicef Thailand will join the worldwide Unicef "Turn Blue" movement. In previous years, world-famous monuments including the Empire State Building in New York, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Acropolis in Athens, and the Dragon Bridge in Da Nang have been illuminated in Unicef blue to inspire nations to support children. As part of the campaign, Unicef will illuminate Bangkok’s iconic Temple of Dawn, adding this historic landmark to a global hall of fame of celebrated monuments.

“Unicef's mission is to reach every child who needs support, wherever they are and whatever their background,” Kim said. “This is an enormous undertaking and can only succeed if we all come together to play our part. Every action counts, no matter how small it might seem. This is what this campaign is trying to say to everyone - together, we really can create a world where every child can thrive.”

Visit www.unicef.or.th/better-tomorrow/en to find out ways to contribute and be part of this inspiring effort to create A Better Tomorrow, Today.