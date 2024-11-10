Unicef calls for united action to tackle challenges for children worldwide

The campaign will feature attention-grabbing public events, an inspiring social media campaign, and celebrity guests. It will give everyone in Thailand the opportunity to participate and demonstrate their commitment to children by sharing the campaign message, joining events online or in person, or taking more direct actions.
Globally, children are facing a range of complex and interlinked challenges. Unicef estimates that:
• 330 million children live in extreme poverty, with half of those in conflict zones
• 200 million children face developmental challenges due to malnutrition
• 86 million adolescent girls remain out of school
• 559 million children are exposed to intense heatwaves as a result of climate change.
Children in Thailand also face multiple challenges, underscored by recent floods that exposed their vulnerability to climate-related disasters. Unicef survey highlights the impact of inequality, with 15 % of students not completing upper secondary school, less than half of grade 2 and 3 children having basic reading skills, and 13 % of children growing up stunted due to poor nutrition.
“Children around the world - including in Thailand – are facing a future of profound uncertainties, from the threat of climate change, and disruptive technology, to economic, social, and demographic challenges," said Kyungsun Kim, Unicef Representative for Thailand. “We can't use old approaches to solve these new problems, we need to step up and work in a creative, determined, and united way so that every child feels safe, supported, and ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow. We already work with the Royal Thai Government and partners to create policies and services that improve children's lives, and this new campaign will direct public attention to the urgent challenges younger generations face and provide individuals with the opportunity to take action to improve children's lives."
A Better Tomorrow, Today will launch ahead of World Children’s Day on November 20th, 2024, and run through to Thai Children's Day on January 11th, 2025. A series of events and online activities will call for individuals, businesses, and governments at the national and local levels to come together to put their support of children into action.
The campaign will include real-world creative events bringing the lives of children to life, new films launched online, and a series of "kids takeovers" to shine a spotlight on young people and their crucial role in shaping our future. Unicef will also launch a new "Box of Life" campaign in 2024 through which anyone can donate to provide urgent help to children in need. The box includes vaccines, clean water, and educational materials. For those unable to support the campaign financially, there will be opportunities to volunteer, participate in events, or become advocates for children by sharing online content.
The campaign's flagship event will take place on November 20th, when Unicef Thailand will join the worldwide Unicef "Turn Blue" movement. In previous years, world-famous monuments including the Empire State Building in New York, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Acropolis in Athens, and the Dragon Bridge in Da Nang have been illuminated in Unicef blue to inspire nations to support children. As part of the campaign, Unicef will illuminate Bangkok’s iconic Temple of Dawn, adding this historic landmark to a global hall of fame of celebrated monuments.
“Unicef's mission is to reach every child who needs support, wherever they are and whatever their background,” Kim said. “This is an enormous undertaking and can only succeed if we all come together to play our part. Every action counts, no matter how small it might seem. This is what this campaign is trying to say to everyone - together, we really can create a world where every child can thrive.”
Visit www.unicef.or.th/better-tomorrow/en to find out ways to contribute and be part of this inspiring effort to create A Better Tomorrow, Today.