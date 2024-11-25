Thai soldiers rescue Chinese man trapped in well near Myanmar border

Upon following the sound, they arrived at a well and heard faint, exhausted cries. Using a flashlight to inspect the 10-metre-deep well, the soldiers discovered a man, a Chinese national wearing only shorts, calling for help in Chinese. It became clear he had fallen into the well.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the man had been trapped in the well for three days. He had been crying out for help without anyone passing by to hear him until the Thai soldiers responded to his calls.

Through an interpreter, the man expressed profound gratitude to the Thai soldiers and a local rescue team for saving him, saying he would not have survived without their help, as he was exhausted and sleep-deprived.