Nation TV finds flood relief efforts wanting in South

Key challenges delaying relief efforts and drawing public criticism include the following:

1. Insufficient equipment for volunteers

Volunteers possess the manpower and motivation but lack essential equipment, such as boats and high-clearance vehicles, which government agencies such as the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and the military typically use.

In the initial days of the flooding, government resources such as boats and trucks were largely absent in affected areas, delaying aid.

For example, in the Na Tham community in Yala province, floods began on November 26. Despite notifying authorities on the morning of November 27, assistance did not arrive until late on November 29 or early November 30.

2. Bureaucratic delays in responding to cases

Volunteers reported significant delays in the chain of command:

Calls to the emergency hotline (1880) of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC) resulted in cases being passed to provincial coordination centres, then districts, municipalities, and finally local administrative bodies such as Subdistrict Administrative Organisations (SAOs).