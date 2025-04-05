Atavit to lead steel investigation of collapsed State Audit Office building

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan has ordered the formation of a fact-finding committee to investigate the use of substandard construction materials that did not meet industrial product standards, which are believed to have contributed to the damage of the State Audit Office building during the earthquake.

The earthquake that struck on March 28, 2025, caused significant damage to buildings and structures. Preliminary investigations by agencies under the Ministry of Industry suggest that the use of materials, such as steel bars, which did not comply with legal industrial product standards, may have played a role in the destruction. This has raised concerns over public confidence in construction practices and the use of industrial products in Thailand.