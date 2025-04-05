Atavit to lead steel investigation of collapsed State Audit Office building

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan has ordered the formation of a fact-finding committee to investigate the use of substandard construction materials that did not meet industrial product standards, which are believed to have contributed to the damage of the State Audit Office building during the earthquake.
The earthquake that struck on March 28, 2025, caused significant damage to buildings and structures. Preliminary investigations by agencies under the Ministry of Industry suggest that the use of materials, such as steel bars, which did not comply with legal industrial product standards, may have played a role in the destruction. This has raised concerns over public confidence in construction practices and the use of industrial products in Thailand.
To clarify the situation and restore trust in the country’s construction sector, Minister Akanat Promphan has appointed a committee to look into the matter. Atavit Suwanpakdee, Chief Advisor to the Minister of Industry on Strategic Affairs, will chair the committee, which also includes a vice-chairperson and eight other members.
Atavit has shared his appointment on social media, emphasizing that the committee will take all necessary legal actions and is already working with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to prepare legal documentation.
Atavit is also a member of the legal team for the United Thai Nation Party.