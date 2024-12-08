Police break up party in Bangkok hotel room, seize drugs

Police raided a hotel room in Sukhumvit Soi 31, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana district, Bangkok, at 1.30am on Sunday after receiving reports of a party fuelled by illegal drugs.

Police say they found more than 100 Thai and foreign tourists playing music and consuming alcoholic beverages. They also discovered a quantity of ecstasy and ketamine. All attendees were detained, along with the seized drugs, and taken to Thonglor Police Station.