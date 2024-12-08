Police break up party in Bangkok hotel room, seize drugs

Police raided a hotel room in Sukhumvit Soi 31, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana district, Bangkok, at 1.30am on Sunday after receiving reports of a party fuelled by illegal drugs.
Police say they found more than 100 Thai and foreign tourists playing music and consuming alcoholic beverages. They also discovered a quantity of ecstasy and ketamine. All attendees were detained, along with the seized drugs, and taken to Thonglor Police Station.
Authorities are conducting tests to check for narcotics in the bodies of the tourists before pressing charges and forwarding the case to the Thonglor Police for further legal action.