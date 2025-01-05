Food and Drug Administration reports 2024 progress

Pharmacist Lertchai Lertvut, deputy secretary general of the Food and Drug Administration, says that in 2024, the FDA undertook rigorous measures to oversee the quality standards of health products. These included food, drugs, cosmetics, household substances, psychoactive substances, herbal products, and medical devices, both before and after market release.
Additionally, the FDA closely monitored advertisements, particularly those for dietary supplements that often make exaggerated claims about their ability to treat illnesses.
The ultimate goal is to ensure consumer safety when using health products. Through stringent inspections and monitoring, the FDA last year was able to prosecute more than 4,000 cases of illegal business activities, with half of these related to misleading advertisements.
Recognising the severity of advertising-related issues, the FDA has intensified its efforts by establishing monitoring teams across all media platforms, handling consumer complaints, and addressing reports from various networks.
Importantly, the FDA has collaborated with online platforms to block misleading advertisements, such as those claiming to aid in weight loss, improve sexual performance, enhance skin whitening, or promote better sleep.
The agency has also clarified regulations to help screen qualified sellers and eliminate lawbreakers, thereby reducing the risk of consumers being misled by deceptive advertisements.
Lertchai said in 2025, the FDA will intensify its inspections by utilising artificial intelligence (AI) technology to screen out high-risk messages. This effort, combined with collaboration with network partners and online platforms, will make operations more targeted and efficient, better meeting consumer expectations, he said.
Concurrently, the FDA will focus on educating the public through the FDA Centre, an online knowledge hub for health products that allows consumers to access information anytime, anywhere. This resource aims to enhance public awareness, teach people to identify risks, and encourage them to report issues to the FDA.
Additionally, the FDA plans to amend laws to stay relevant to current circumstances and increase penalties to be more appropriate.
Consumers with concerns about the safety of health products, or who encounter illegal products or exaggerated advertisements, can contact the FDA hotline at 1556, reach out via Line @FDAThai, Facebook: FDAThai, email [email protected], or report to provincial public-health offices nationwide.