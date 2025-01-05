Food and Drug Administration reports 2024 progress

Pharmacist Lertchai Lertvut, deputy secretary general of the Food and Drug Administration, says that in 2024, the FDA undertook rigorous measures to oversee the quality standards of health products. These included food, drugs, cosmetics, household substances, psychoactive substances, herbal products, and medical devices, both before and after market release.

Additionally, the FDA closely monitored advertisements, particularly those for dietary supplements that often make exaggerated claims about their ability to treat illnesses.

The ultimate goal is to ensure consumer safety when using health products. Through stringent inspections and monitoring, the FDA last year was able to prosecute more than 4,000 cases of illegal business activities, with half of these related to misleading advertisements.