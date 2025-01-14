HK Security Bureau: Signs of resurgence in SE Asia job scam cases

According to a bureau statement, bureau officials will lead members of the dedicated task force from the Hong Kong Police Force and the Immigration Department to further follow up on the victims' requests for assistance.
“Since the second quarter of 2024, there have been signs of a resurgence in the situation where Hong Kong residents are suspected of being lured to Southeast Asian countries and detained to engage in illegal work,” the statement reads.
To date, law enforcement agencies have received 28 requests for assistance involving Hong Kong residents who allege to be detained in Southeast Asian countries and unable to leave.
16 have already returned to Hong Kong. The remaining 12 cases reported restrictions on their movement but were still safe and able to contact their families or the task force.
While in Thailand, task force members will meet with officials from the Chinese Embassy in the Kingdom of Thailand, representatives of the Ministry of Justice of Thailand sitting on the Anti Trafficking-in-Persons Committee chaired by the Prime Minister of Thailand, and other Thai authorities.
They will share intelligence reports and seek assistance in the rescue of Hong Kong residents who have fallen victim to the scams, the bureau added.
Wang Zhan
China Daily
Asia News Network