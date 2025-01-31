Several nations will help Thailand locate and return the last hostage home: Maris

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa revealed before departing for Israel on Friday (January 31) that he would visit the five former Thai hostages released by Hamas on January 30.

He stated that his visit aims to welcome and check on the former hostages while coordinating their return to Thailand. Acknowledging the psychological toll of their year-long captivity, he noted that while their mental health may have been significantly affected, they appear to be in stable physical condition.