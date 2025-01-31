Several nations will help Thailand locate and return the last hostage home: Maris

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa revealed before departing for Israel on Friday (January 31) that he would visit the five former Thai hostages released by Hamas on January 30.
He stated that his visit aims to welcome and check on the former hostages while coordinating their return to Thailand. Acknowledging the psychological toll of their year-long captivity, he noted that while their mental health may have been significantly affected, they appear to be in stable physical condition.
Regarding their return journey, he explained that Israeli military doctors, in collaboration with Thai military medical teams, are assessing their fitness to travel. The process is expected to take approximately 8 to 10 days.
"Tomorrow, I will meet them before confirming an exact return date. We want them to return as soon as possible. I understand they have already spoken with their families today, which will support their mental well-being and help them prepare for the journey home," he said.
Maris stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and military representatives travelled to Israel to facilitate communication with Israeli authorities. They anticipate cooperation in discussions and planning to bring the former hostages home as soon as possible, prioritizing their reunion with their families.
He also expressed gratitude to Israel, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, and Iran for their support in securing the hostages' release and ongoing efforts to locate the remaining captive. If there are any casualties, efforts will be made to repatriate their remains to Thailand.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also arranged for a representative of the former hostages' families to travel to Israel to personally accompany their loved ones home, with Israeli authorities offering full support.