Thailand and 15 countries vow to jointly fight call-centre scams

National Police Inspector-General Pol General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot on Friday met ambassadors and representatives from 15 countries with the aim of enhancing measures to prevent the illegal cross-border movement of foreign nationals and strengthen international cooperation to address the menace.
Thatchai. who is director of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Centre and director of the Technology Crime Prevention and Suppression Centre of the Royal Thai Police, met the officials at the Royal Thai Police Headquarters.
The 15 participating countries included Brazil, Tanzania, Russia, the Philippines, Myanmar, Laos, India, Morocco, China, along with representatives from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
On the Thai side, officials from the Royal Thai Police, the Central Investigation Bureau, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, the Immigration Bureau, and the Foreign Affairs Division of the Royal Thai Police also took part in the meeting.
The meeting was held to engage countries whose citizens had been deceived into working for call-centre scams in neighbouring countries, often transiting through Thailand. The objective was to enhance cooperation so that communication between countries becomes more efficient, allowing for 24/7 coordination, Thatchai said.
In cases where nationals of any country are found travelling to high-risk areas, such as Mae Sot district, Tak province, whether by land or air, and lack a clear travel itinerary, border officials will be required to contact the respective embassy. This measure ensures direct communication between the embassy and its citizens to prevent them from falling victim to call-centre scam operations.
Foreign nationals entering Mae Sot will undergo questioning similar to international travellers arriving at airports, requiring them to provide clear details regarding their travel and tourism plans. The embassies expressed strong support for the plan, Thatchai said.
"It must be acknowledged that, based on the available information, 100% of individuals crossing into neighbouring countries via Mae Sot do so voluntarily. Some travel for business or tourism, while others lack a clear itinerary," Thatchai said.
The meeting also discussed efforts to crack down on call-centre scam operations, which are not only prevalent in Thailand’s neighbouring countries but are a global issue.
The meeting reached a consensus on cracking down on call-centre scams. Another key concern was rescuing individuals trapped within these criminal networks, as many countries still have citizens who have been deceived. As for call-centre operations north of Mae Sot, reports indicate a decline in activity, suggesting that these networks are relocating across the border opposite Kanchanaburi province, he said.