Thailand and 15 countries vow to jointly fight call-centre scams

National Police Inspector-General Pol General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot on Friday met ambassadors and representatives from 15 countries with the aim of enhancing measures to prevent the illegal cross-border movement of foreign nationals and strengthen international cooperation to address the menace.

Thatchai. who is director of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Centre and director of the Technology Crime Prevention and Suppression Centre of the Royal Thai Police, met the officials at the Royal Thai Police Headquarters.

The 15 participating countries included Brazil, Tanzania, Russia, the Philippines, Myanmar, Laos, India, Morocco, China, along with representatives from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).