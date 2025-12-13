Three leaders’ statements diverge: US, Thai and Cambodian tones don’t match

Regarding the shooting incident on the afternoon of 7 December 2025, which started this new round of fight between the two countries, I suggested to both leaders that militaries or agencies of United States and Malaysia can use their information gathering capabilities such as satellite imageries recorded during that time as well as for the next twenty four hours after that to verify which side opened fires first. This maybe the easiest and most transparent ways to verify the incident. Cambodia is ready to cooperate in anyway that is needed."

Foreign media say Contrasting Tone

Reuters reported that Trump’s tone differed from that of Anutin hours earlier, who said the call "went well," but made no mention of an agreement between the Southeast Asian neighbours to stop the fighting.

Anutin said he had asked Trump to urge Cambodia to cease hostilities, withdraw troops and remove landmines.

"I explained to President Trump that we are not the aggressor against Cambodia but we are retaliating," Anutin told reporters.

"He wants a ceasefire. I told him to tell our friends - don't just say a ceasefire but they must tell the world that Cambodia will cease fire, withdraw its troops, remove all landmines it has planted. They must show us first."

Trump, for his part, wrote in his post that Thailand had “retaliated very strongly.” He also thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his assistance in the peace effort.

In a post on X, Anwar said he had spoken to Trump on Friday about the conflict, but made no mention of a breakthrough.

A Thai government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's post.



No Tariffs Pressure from Trump, Thai PM says

It is unclear if Trump will be able to secure a cessation of hostilities as easily as he did in July, when he told the Cambodian and Thai leaders that negotiations on steep U.S. tariffs could resume only when fighting ended.

Thailand's foreign minister this week told Reuters that tariffs should not be used to pressure Thailand.

Anutin on Friday said Trump had asked him how trade talks were going between Bangkok and Washington and gave no indication those would be impacted by the fighting.

"He didn't apply any pressure," he said.

Anutin has so far been noncommittal on a diplomatic solution and has repeatedly backed the military to fully implement its planned operations. Thailand's army has made clear that it wants to cripple Cambodia's military capability "for years to come."

A top adviser to Hun Manet told Reuters this week that Phnom Penh was "ready at any time" for dialogue, while Thailand has rejected mediation and said Cambodia must show sincerity before any bilateral negotiations can happen.