Thailand says border operations comply with international law and aim to protect civilians

The Joint Press Center on the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation has reiterated that Thailand’s recent military operations are being conducted in line with international law, with a focus on protecting civilians, controlling the situation and preserving peace.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee, Director of the Joint Press Center, said the actions taken by the Thai side along the border were for legitimate self-defence under the principles of international law. He stressed that Thailand’s primary objectives are safeguarding lives and national security, with no intention of escalating the conflict or threatening civilians.

Citing assessments by media and foreign security experts, Prapas said the current tensions stem from military build-up in the area, which has affected the safety of Thai citizens and critical infrastructure. Thailand, he said, was therefore compelled to implement countermeasures that are limited in scope, target-specific, and use only the minimum force necessary to neutralise the threat.