State Railway restores full southern services after flood shutdown

Anan Phonimdaeng, Deputy Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), acting Governor, said the agency had reopened the southern route once repairs to the line and signalling were safely completed and floodwaters in the South had receded to normal levels.

From 3pm on December 12, 2025, long-distance services from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to Su-ngai Kolok and Yala have been operating as normal.

Following the floods between Hat Yai and Su-ngai Kolok/Yala, SRT dispatched teams from the civil engineering and signalling & telecommunications departments to inspect damage along the route as soon as conditions allowed.

The teams focused on checking the stability of embankments at risk points, as well as inspecting electrical signalling and communications systems affected by floodwaters in several sections.

Anan said he ordered staff to: