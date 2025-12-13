Cambodian outlet links border war with Thailand to deep economic crisis

On December 13, 2025, Cambodian outlet “Kiri Post” reported findings from a new survey by Plan International, an independent development and humanitarian organisation promoting children’s rights and gender equality.

According to the report, in Siem Reap province alone, almost 72% of Cambodian workers who returned from Thailand during the first round of clashes in July remain without work, while most are struggling with mental health issues. The situation has prompted urgent calls for intervention from multiple sectors.



A new Plan International assessment says that in mid–2025 more than 900,000 Cambodian workers left Thailand amid escalating armed conflict along the border. The survey, based on 433 returnees from six districts — Angkor Chum, Srei Snam, Banteay Srei, Svay Leu, Angkor Thom and Prasat Bakong — found that 66.51% of respondents were women, most aged 25 and above.

The findings were presented at a workshop on the “Returned Migrants Needs Assessment Report”, held alongside the launch of “EMPOWER Her: Advancing Economic Opportunities for Young Women Migrant Returnees” on December 11.