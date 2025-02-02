Paetongtarn makes video call to Thais released by Hamas in Tel Aviv

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held a video call with five Thai nationals who were released by Hamas and are currently in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiamphongsa, who is in Israel, said that from their initial conversation, all five were in good spirits and grateful for the rescue efforts.

A representative of the released Thai nationals expressed their heartfelt gratitude, saying that help from everyone had given them a new life, and they were deeply moved by the support.