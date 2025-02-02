Paetongtarn makes video call to Thais released by Hamas in Tel Aviv

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held a video call with five Thai nationals who were released by Hamas and are currently in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Foreign Minister Maris Sangiamphongsa, who is in Israel, said that from their initial conversation, all five were in good spirits and grateful for the rescue efforts.
A representative of the released Thai nationals expressed their heartfelt gratitude, saying that help from everyone had given them a new life, and they were deeply moved by the support.
Paetongtarn told them that she had been concerned about Thai citizens since the incident began and had been closely monitoring the situation. She said she was relieved to see them safe and acknowledged the great efforts made by all parties involved in their rescue.
After the conversation, the PM posted a message on X @ingshin, expressing her immense relief that all the hostages had been released and were safe. She said the government had continuously urged and coordinated with Israeli authorities at all levels and on every occasion to facilitate their rescue, including efforts for Thai nationals still in captivity. She also instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure proper care for the physical and mental well-being of the released individuals.
Paetongtarn also told the Thai embassy in Israel to follow up on financial entitlements and benefits owed to the former hostages from both Israeli and Thai sources. These include compensation from Israel’s National Insurance Institute:
– 1,000 shekels per month (approximately 10,000 baht) until the age of 67.
– 12,000 shekels per year (approximately 120,000 baht), paid once a year between ages 67–80.
– 15,000 shekels per year (approximately 150,000 baht), paid once a year from age 80 onwards.
– Unpaid wages from Israeli employers, war-related repatriation aid of 15,000 baht from the Overseas Employment Assistance Fund, and retirement benefits from Thailand’s social security system.
"The government remains fully committed to urgently tracking the release of the remaining Thai hostage and ensuring the swift return of the bodies of two Thai workers who passed away," the PM posted.