No casualties after car bomb, vehicle fire in Narathiwat

The 191 Radio Centre of Narathiwat province received a report on Tuesday at 9am of a car-bomb explosion at the front of the housing complex for police officers at Srisakorn Police Station.
The authorities immediately coordinated with special-operations units, forensic-evidence officers, and bomb-disposal teams to investigate.
Upon arrival, authorities found a black Toyota pickup truck that had been bombed, causing significant damage to the truck’s rear.
Fortunately, no officers were present at the scene during the incident, and there were no injuries or fatalities.
At 9.20am, the 191 Radio Centre received another report of a car fire in a parking lot in Yingo district, also in Narathiwat province. Authorities were dispatched to contain the situation.
Upon inspection, they found the car was burning in front of Yingo district's volunteer defence unit. There were no injuries or fatalities reported.
After the incidents, security forces, together with police and military personnel in the area, set up checkpoints to monitor and screen suspicious individuals and potential targets, including those with arrest warrants pending, who might blend in with the local population.
Preliminary investigations suggest the bomb used in the attack at the Srisakorn Police Flats was likely a timed improvised explosive device (IED). Meanwhile, authorities are still investigating the cause of the car fire in Yingo, determining whether it was a result of an intentional attack or a malfunction of the vehicle’s systems.