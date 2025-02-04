No casualties after car bomb, vehicle fire in Narathiwat

Upon arrival, authorities found a black Toyota pickup truck that had been bombed, causing significant damage to the truck’s rear.

Fortunately, no officers were present at the scene during the incident, and there were no injuries or fatalities.

At 9.20am, the 191 Radio Centre received another report of a car fire in a parking lot in Yingo district, also in Narathiwat province. Authorities were dispatched to contain the situation.

Upon inspection, they found the car was burning in front of Yingo district's volunteer defence unit. There were no injuries or fatalities reported.