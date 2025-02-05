Phayathonsu residents fear Thai power cut, stock up on fuel, generators

The Thai government has announced that it will halt electricity, communication networks, and fuel exports to Myanmar starting February 5, 2025, in an effort to disrupt Chinese criminal networks and call-centre scams that have proliferated along the border.
Five key electricity trading points will be affected:
Three Pagodas Pass – Phayathonsu, Mon State (Mya Pan Investment and Manufacturing Co. Ltd.)
Muang Daeng – Tachileik, Shan State (Allure Group (P&E) Co. Ltd.)
Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge – Tachileik, Shan State (Allure Group (P&E) Co. Ltd.)
Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge 2 – Myawaddy, Kayin State (Nyi Naung Oo Co. Ltd. & Enova Grid Enterprise (Myanmar) Co. Ltd.)
Huai Muang – Myawaddy, Kayin State (Shwe Myint Thaung Yinn Industry and Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (SMTY))
A special news team reports from the Three Pagodas Pass checkpoint in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi province, near Phayathonsu.
The area has become a hub for Chinese criminal groups and call-centre scams, which have relocated from Myawaddy. These groups have built eight large buildings, 15 small casinos, and five major entertainment complexes, employing over 7,000 Chinese nationals.
As news of the planned power cut spreads on social media, Phayathonsu residents fear disruptions and are stockpiling fuel, generators, and solar panels in preparation. A security meeting is scheduled for February 5, 2025, to assess the situation.
Despite the announcement, on the morning of February 5, 2025, at the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge 1 in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, border crossings remained busy. Thai and Myanmar residents, including students, traders, and shoppers, continued their daily routines undeterred by the impending power cut.