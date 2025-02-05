Phayathonsu residents fear Thai power cut, stock up on fuel, generators

The Thai government has announced that it will halt electricity, communication networks, and fuel exports to Myanmar starting February 5, 2025, in an effort to disrupt Chinese criminal networks and call-centre scams that have proliferated along the border.

Five key electricity trading points will be affected:

Three Pagodas Pass – Phayathonsu, Mon State (Mya Pan Investment and Manufacturing Co. Ltd.)

Muang Daeng – Tachileik, Shan State (Allure Group (P&E) Co. Ltd.)

Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge – Tachileik, Shan State (Allure Group (P&E) Co. Ltd.)

Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge 2 – Myawaddy, Kayin State (Nyi Naung Oo Co. Ltd. & Enova Grid Enterprise (Myanmar) Co. Ltd.)

Huai Muang – Myawaddy, Kayin State (Shwe Myint Thaung Yinn Industry and Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (SMTY))