Payathonsu in Myanmar not affected by Thailand cutting off utilities

The commander of the 9th Infantry Division and head of the Surasee Task Force, Maj-General Atsadawut Panyarachun, addressed the situation in Kanchanaburi, stating that the "Seal, Stop, Safe" operation has been implemented. A provincial border command centre has held meetings to establish operational measures.

On February 5, following a government resolution, electricity supply to Payathonsu, which is located opposite Kanchanaburi, was successfully cut off by authorities.

Currently, the situation in Payathonsu remains stable. Most residents rely on generators, while some use solar panels for electricity. The First Army Area Commander has instructed the Surasee Task Force to strengthen border surveillance, coordinate responses to potential developments, and prevent illegal fuel exports and unauthorised use of communication signals.

Atsadawut acknowledged that fuel hoarding in Payathonsu was increasing. On the Thai side, all routes for fuel smuggling have been blocked. Key areas in Kanchanaburi under special surveillance include the Three Pagodas Pass, natural border crossings in the north and south, and the Phlu Nam Ron area.

He also noted that the nature of transnational crime involving Chinese illegal capital in Payathonsu differs from Myawaddy in the north. The Three Pagodas Pass remains a border trade relief zone and a temporary crossing point for tourism, making it a unique case.

Additionally, Myanmar has not permitted border crossings, meaning the casinos primarily attract Myanmar and Chinese gamblers. Thais are rarely involved, and if present, they likely entered illegally.

He also believes that if efforts are made in the future to open the border checkpoint in this area, it will face similar issues as Myawaddy, including cases of human trafficking. Many people—Chinese nationals, foreigners, and even Thais—could be deceived or coerced into working there, while some might willingly participate.

Although Thailand has already cut off electricity and internet access, Payathonsu continues to function using generators. Authorities are currently investigating how long these power sources can sustain operations.