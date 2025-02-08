Military and Police thwart late-night diesel smuggling operation to Myanmar

A joint task force comprising the Rachamanu Task Force, Phop Phra Police, and local administrative officers set up a security checkpoint in Chong Khaep, Phop Phra District. At around 11.30pm on February 7, officers stopped a grey Toyota Vigo pickup truck carrying twenty 30-litre blue barrels filled with diesel fuel, totalling 600 litres.
The driver, identified as Jinna, was accompanied by Pho Ae Jae, a stateless individual. During questioning, both admitted to purchasing the fuel in Mae Ku, Mae Sot District, for 19,728 baht, intending to smuggle it across the border for resale in Myanmar.
Authorities seized the fuel for further investigation. If the act is deemed illegal, those involved will face prosecution under relevant laws.