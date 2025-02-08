Locals in Pai protest tourists’ disorderly behaviour

In response to disruptive behaviour by tourists at Pai Hospital in Mae Hong Son province including verbal abuse toward medical staff and threats of property destruction, locals have voiced strong opposition.

Several businesses in Pai, including restaurants, have put up signs refusing service to Israeli nationals, who happened to be the perpetrators in this case.

The unruly behaviour of intoxicated tourists has become a recurring issue, creating significant concern among business owners in the area.

A Facebook user, Lor Andaman, posted on the "Pai Khana" page that some restaurants have displayed signs rejecting Israeli tourists due to recent disturbances.