Locals in Pai protest tourists’ disorderly behaviour

In response to disruptive behaviour by tourists at Pai Hospital in Mae Hong Son province including verbal abuse toward medical staff and threats of property destruction, locals have voiced strong opposition.
Several businesses in Pai, including restaurants, have put up signs refusing service to Israeli nationals, who happened to be the perpetrators in this case.
The unruly behaviour of intoxicated tourists has become a recurring issue, creating significant concern among business owners in the area.
A Facebook user, Lor Andaman, posted on the "Pai Khana" page that some restaurants have displayed signs rejecting Israeli tourists due to recent disturbances.
A recent incident stirred alarm among locals in Pai after a video posted by Facebook user "Sun Sun" showed intoxicated foreigners exhibiting disrespectful behaviour towards two female restaurant owners. The video highlights how the tourists' actions caused significant fear for the business owners.
In the post, the owner expressed feeling unsafe and shared concerns about the need to close their restaurant early on Tuesdays and Fridays due to the unsettling behaviour, saying, "I feel anxious every day with the actions of these people. We are just two women; how can we plan our business and safety when we feel so uncomfortable?"
Pai’s Immigration Police commander, Pol Lt Col Wijai Panna, confirmed that authorities are aware of the incident and are collaborating with Pai Police Station to identify the tourists involved. They are working to bring the individuals in for questioning and legal action.
According to 2024 statistics, Pai had 221,776 foreign tourists, with Israeli nationals ranking second at 31,735. However, actual figures may be skewed because of tourist movements between resorts. For example, if a tourist checks into one resort and then moves to another, both resorts will report the stay, causing a duplication in the statistics.
It’s estimated that the number of Israeli tourists in Pai is closer to 2,000-3,000 a year.