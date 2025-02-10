LGBTQ+ students arrested after assault clip sparks protest

He stated while he had no direct conflict with Peem, the senior had previously attempted to break into one of his friend's rooms, but the friend had locked himself inside. Later, Peem spotted Andrew dining nearby and went berserk, throwing soup and attempting to grab a knife from the kitchen. Restaurant staff intervened before the situation escalated.

"I don’t know why Peem attacked me," Andrew said. "I had already done everything he wanted, including withdrawing from the course. I didn’t fight back because he had a group of about 10 people with him, and he had scissors. He threatened me, saying that if my friend didn’t come down, things would get worse."

Andrew also expressed doubts about an apology posted by Peem. Several other individuals have since come forward, claiming to have suffered similar violence from Peem and his group.

Bangkok University issued a statement condemning the assault and reaffirming its commitment to student safety. It said it had formed a fact-finding committee and is cooperating with police, adding that Andrew has been offered legal and medical care plus the option to resume his studies despite his earlier withdrawal.

"We will ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable under the law," the university stated.

Today, the university issued a second statement stating that after the administrative board met to review the evidence in the matter, it was unanimously decided that the offenders had violated the law, causing damage to life, body, mind, and freedom, and had breached the university's rules and regulations. As a result, the highest penalty was imposed, expelling the students and removing their names from the student register of Bangkok University, effective February 10, 2025.

For other students involved in the misconduct, the university's administrative board is currently reviewing disciplinary actions in accordance with the regulations and rules.