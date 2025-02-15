Job seekers beware: Platform flags thousands of job ads for scams

To help job seekers stay safe, Jobsdb by SEEK recommends these essential tips:

1. Research Employers Thoroughly: Before applying, verify the company’s legitimacy by checking its registration, address, and contact details. Cross-reference information online to ensure it aligns with official sources.

2. Be Cautious of Payment Requests: Genuine employers will never ask for application fees, deposits, or payments during the hiring process. Treat such requests as red flags.

3. Safeguard Personal Information: Avoid sharing sensitive data such as bank account details or identification numbers during the application process. Reputable companies will only request this information after a formal job offer.

4. Scrutinize Offers That Seem Too Good to Be True: Unrealistic salaries or benefits for minimal qualifications often indicate a scam. Compare the offer against industry standards to assess its credibility.

5. Use Trusted Platforms for Job Searches: Prioritize established job-seeking platforms like Jobsdb by SEEK, which screen employers and job postings for authenticity.

“Some job scams are intricately designed to mimic legitimate hiring processes, creating an illusion of credibility. Eager job seekers, driven by the hope of securing a position, may overlook red flags,” said Duangporn Promon, Managing Director, Jobsdb by SEEK. “At Jobsdb, we take our responsibility to maintain a secure platform seriously, striving to foster a trustworthy and reliable online job marketplace. We also encourage job seekers to exercise caution and remain vigilant against sophisticated scams.”

To help safeguard job seekers on the platform, Jobsdb by SEEK has a dedicated online security team that monitors the platform for suspicious job ads and advertisers, removing them promptly to maintain a secure job-seeking environment. The platform also continues to collaborate with local authorities and refine its fraud detection measures to protect jobseekers and uphold fair hiring practices. Addressing risks such as modern slavery and unethical recruitment remains a key focus, ensuring the platform contributes positively to the broader community.

Jobseekers are urged to exercise caution, protect their personal information, and report any suspicious job advertisements. For detailed information on scams and tips on staying safe, visit the Security and Privacy Hub at https://th.jobsdb.com/security-privacy to stay informed about the latest scam activities.

If job seekers encounter any suspicious activity or fraudulent communication, please reach out to Jobsdb by SEEK through the following channels during operating hours (Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM):

● Thailand: +66 2 667 0700

● Email: [email protected]

Follow for updates and find out more about Jobsdb by SEEK via https://www.facebook.com/JobsdbThailandOfficialPage or https://th.jobsdb.com/. You can also download Jobsdb by SEEK application via Google Play Store or App Store to ensure you don't miss out on job positions that are suitable for you.