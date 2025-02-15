Job seekers beware: Platform flags thousands of job ads for scams

According to Thailand's Department of Employment (DOE), there were 608 reported cases of defrauded job seekers in fiscal year 2024, resulting in losses of approximately 44 million baht. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, 53 job seekers were deceived, leading to losses of over 6 million baht. The DOE and other authorities have intensified efforts to combat these scams by prosecuting brokers and educating job seekers on verifying recruitment agencies through official channels.
Job scams often present as legitimate opportunities, ensnaring job seekers in illegal activities disguised as employment. A concerning rise in job postings misrepresenting actual job functions has drawn individuals into roles linked to illicit business operations. As Thailand’s job market continues to expand, scammers are evolving tactics at an alarming rate, highlighting the critical need for job seekers to remain vigilant and informed.
Recognizing the urgent need for action, Jobsdb by SEEK has introduced comprehensive strategies to protect jobseekers and cultivate a secure hiring ecosystem. These measures include:
● rigorous screening processes for employers and job advertisements
● prioritisation of data protection
● advanced monitoring of cyber threats
Between July 2023 and June 2024, Jobsdb by SEEK conducted thorough reviews of 4.9 million job advertisements across the Asia-Pacific region, flagging approximately 10% for further investigation. During this period, over 1,400 high-risk hirers were identified and blocked during the onboarding process, while more than 1,200 fraudulent advertisements were removed through proactive checks and verified community reports.
To help job seekers stay safe, Jobsdb by SEEK recommends these essential tips:
1. Research Employers Thoroughly: Before applying, verify the company’s legitimacy by checking its registration, address, and contact details. Cross-reference information online to ensure it aligns with official sources.
2. Be Cautious of Payment Requests: Genuine employers will never ask for application fees, deposits, or payments during the hiring process. Treat such requests as red flags.
3. Safeguard Personal Information: Avoid sharing sensitive data such as bank account details or identification numbers during the application process. Reputable companies will only request this information after a formal job offer.
4. Scrutinize Offers That Seem Too Good to Be True: Unrealistic salaries or benefits for minimal qualifications often indicate a scam. Compare the offer against industry standards to assess its credibility.
5. Use Trusted Platforms for Job Searches: Prioritize established job-seeking platforms like Jobsdb by SEEK, which screen employers and job postings for authenticity.
“Some job scams are intricately designed to mimic legitimate hiring processes, creating an illusion of credibility. Eager job seekers, driven by the hope of securing a position, may overlook red flags,” said Duangporn Promon, Managing Director, Jobsdb by SEEK. “At Jobsdb, we take our responsibility to maintain a secure platform seriously, striving to foster a trustworthy and reliable online job marketplace. We also encourage job seekers to exercise caution and remain vigilant against sophisticated scams.”
To help safeguard job seekers on the platform, Jobsdb by SEEK has a dedicated online security team that monitors the platform for suspicious job ads and advertisers, removing them promptly to maintain a secure job-seeking environment. The platform also continues to collaborate with local authorities and refine its fraud detection measures to protect jobseekers and uphold fair hiring practices. Addressing risks such as modern slavery and unethical recruitment remains a key focus, ensuring the platform contributes positively to the broader community.
Jobseekers are urged to exercise caution, protect their personal information, and report any suspicious job advertisements. For detailed information on scams and tips on staying safe, visit the Security and Privacy Hub at https://th.jobsdb.com/security-privacy to stay informed about the latest scam activities.
If job seekers encounter any suspicious activity or fraudulent communication, please reach out to Jobsdb by SEEK through the following channels during operating hours (Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM):
● Thailand: +66 2 667 0700
● Email: [email protected]
Follow for updates and find out more about Jobsdb by SEEK via https://www.facebook.com/JobsdbThailandOfficialPage or https://th.jobsdb.com/. You can also download Jobsdb by SEEK application via Google Play Store or App Store to ensure you don't miss out on job positions that are suitable for you.