Two MPs, deputy minister injured as giant LED screen falls on them

A large LED screen fell on Deputy Minister of the Interior Sabida Thaiseth and her team during the celebration of “Lord Brahma and the King of the Quail” in Yasothon province, injuring two MPs, one of whom suffered a dislocated cervical spine.
The incident occurred at 2.48pm on Saturday (February 15), during the unveiling of the “King of the Quail”, the symbol of the city of Leng Nok Tha, at the sports field of the government centre in Leng Nok Tha district. The dignitaries were seated and watching a traditional dance performed by over 3,000 dancers.
Sabida sustained abrasions and injuries but continued with the event, taking photos with the public. She was later transported to Somdet Phra Yupparat Leng Nok Tha Hospital for treatment. Medical checks revealed no serious injuries, and she remained at the event until its conclusion.
Two other individuals were also injured, including Thanaphat Srichana, an MP from Yasothon representing the Bhumjaithai Party. He was taken to the same hospital, where a medical examination confirmed a dislocated cervical spine. He was later transferred to Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani province.
Sutthichai Jaroonnetr, a Bhumjaithai MP from Ubon Ratchathani, sustained minor injuries and is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Ubon Ratchathani.
Preliminary investigations suggest that a strong whirlwind had toppled the large LED screen, injuring the dignitaries sitting in the front row.