Two MPs, deputy minister injured as giant LED screen falls on them

A large LED screen fell on Deputy Minister of the Interior Sabida Thaiseth and her team during the celebration of “Lord Brahma and the King of the Quail” in Yasothon province, injuring two MPs, one of whom suffered a dislocated cervical spine.

The incident occurred at 2.48pm on Saturday (February 15), during the unveiling of the “King of the Quail”, the symbol of the city of Leng Nok Tha, at the sports field of the government centre in Leng Nok Tha district. The dignitaries were seated and watching a traditional dance performed by over 3,000 dancers.