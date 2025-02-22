More than 600 victims of call centre scams in Myanmar repatriated to China

At 10.42am, the first flight of China Southern Airlines arrived at Mae Sot International Airport, and the individuals were gradually boarded. At 11.15am, the flight took off, heading back to China.

Between 10.40am and 11.05am, two buses transported another 50 Chinese nationals from the Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge Border Checkpoint to Mae Sot International Airport.

At 11.57am, the second flight of China Southern Airlines arrived at the airport, and the individuals were gradually boarded. The flight took off at 12.25am, heading back to China.