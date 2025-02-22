More than 600 victims of call centre scams in Myanmar repatriated to China

On Saturday, a repatriation operation took place for the third consecutive day. From 9.50am to 10.10am, two buses transported 50 Chinese nationals from the Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge Border Checkpoint in Ban Wang Takian, Mae Sot, Tak province.
They arrived at Mae Sot International Airport, where the individuals were processed according to Thailand's immigration laws.
At 10.42am, the first flight of China Southern Airlines arrived at Mae Sot International Airport, and the individuals were gradually boarded. At 11.15am, the flight took off, heading back to China.
Between 10.40am and 11.05am, two buses transported another 50 Chinese nationals from the Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge Border Checkpoint to Mae Sot International Airport.
At 11.57am, the second flight of China Southern Airlines arrived at the airport, and the individuals were gradually boarded. The flight took off at 12.25am, heading back to China.
The final flight for the day was to depart from Mae Sot International Airport at 1.24pm. A total of 121 Chinese nationals were repatriated on Saturday.
In total, 621 Chinese nationals were sent back over three days: 200 on Thursday, February 20 (four flights), 300 on Friday (six flights), and 121 on Saturday.