Thailand to revamp rice sector with 118M euro climate-smart farming plan

Under the theme ‘Rice is More: More Vision, More Action, More People Benefitting’, the event focused on strengthening collaboration and synergies among key actors as they collectively scale up the implementation of climate-smart rice farming practices across the country. It also served as a platform where diverse perspectives from different stakeholders contributed to policy-oriented discussions and public-private dialogues on investment opportunities in the rice sector.

Ernst Reichel, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Thailand, in his welcome speech, highlighted the importance of collaboration in addressing climate change.

“Today, we see the Thai government, international partners, private-sector actors, and farmer representatives coming together with a shared vision. No single actor can achieve this transformation alone. It requires collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and a long-term commitment from all stakeholders to scale solutions that benefit both people and the planet,” said Reichel.

Arnon Noncie, Deputy Director-General, Rice Department, elaborated on the concept of ‘Rice is More’ during his keynote speech. This vision aligns with the project’s goals to enhance rice productivity, improve farmers’ livelihoods and strengthen the market ecosystem for Thai rice.

“‘Rice is More’ is a vision to move Thai rice forward. Rice is not just an economic crop; it is an important tool for building a sustainable future. We need to position Thai rice as a symbol of quality, high standards, and innovation – an economic opportunity that will allow Thai farmers to compete on the global stage.”

Timo Menniken, Country Director, GIZ Thailand said “Through our collaboration with local Thai and international partners, we aim to make climate-smart rice farming a standard practice moving forward, combining increased income for farmers with climate protection.”

Through this event, the project has shaped a common vision and mutual goals among different actors, with full-fledged action plans on track to be rolled out across 21 provinces in Thailand’s key rice farming regions.