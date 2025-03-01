Malaysia to propose 18 priorities for Asean economies, says Investment Minister

The Investment, Trade and Industry Minister said this includes upgrading the Asean Trade In Goods Agreement (Atiga), continuing discussions on the Digital Economic Framework Agreement (DEFA) and Timor-Leste's membership into the grouping.

"I am optimistic that we will be able to conclude Atiga by March as there are countries ready to sign the agreements. However, regarding Defa, we need to fine-tune some matters as each country will have its issues. I have mentioned before that each country in ASEAN is different in their per capita gross domestic product (GDP)," he said, stressing that talks on the digital economy should be fair for all member states.

Tengku Zafrul, who was speaking to the media during the 31st Asean Economic Ministers' Retreat here on Thursday (Feb 27), admitted that it was harder to navigate now due to the landscape of geopolitical challenges facing the world today.

"However, it is important for this bloc of Asean countries to band together to face all the potential challenges that may come, including addressing and mitigating them together," he added.