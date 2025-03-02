Myanmar detains 200 more foreigners for online gambling, fraud in Myawady

The necessary personal information and records of the detained foreign nationals are being collected by departmental teams on the same day to ensure their immediate repatriation to their respective countries.

From January 30 to February 28, a total of 3,125 foreign nationals who entered Myanmar illegally were identified and detained, of whom, 757 were systematically transferred to their respective countries via Thailand by legal procedures, and the remaining 2,368 foreign nationals are ready to be transferred to their respective countries.