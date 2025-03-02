Myanmar detains 200 more foreigners for online gambling, fraud in Myawady

The government is working with the international community to identify and crack down on crimes including illegal online gambling and online fraud. On February 28, another 200 foreign nationals who illegally entered Myanmar through border routes via neighboring countries including Thailand and committed illegal online gambling and online fraud in Myawady-Shwe Kokko, Mae Htaw Tha Lay and KK Park areas of Kayin State were identified and detained.
The necessary personal information and records of the detained foreign nationals are being collected by departmental teams on the same day to ensure their immediate repatriation to their respective countries.
From January 30 to February 28, a total of 3,125 foreign nationals who entered Myanmar illegally were identified and detained, of whom, 757 were systematically transferred to their respective countries via Thailand by legal procedures, and the remaining 2,368 foreign nationals are ready to be transferred to their respective countries.
The 3,125 foreign nationals detained are citizens of China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Pakistan, India, Uganda, Ethiopia, Nepal, Thailand, Rwanda, Kenya, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Ghana and Chinese (Taipei), most of whom are Chinese citizens.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network