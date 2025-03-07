Japanese man found dead in suspected suicide at Pattaya viewpoint

Pattaya police received a report on Thursday (March 6) regarding the discovery of a deceased foreign man, believed to be Japanese, who was found hanged in a forested area near a viewpoint behind Khao Phra Yai, Koh Larn, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi. Authorities coordinated with forensic experts and rescue teams to investigate the scene.

At the site, officers found the body of a foreign male who had used a rope to hang himself from a tree. The remains were located in a wooded area near the viewpoint. Less than 10 metres from the body, authorities discovered several personal belongings, including a black hooded long-sleeve shirt, a camouflage-patterned hiking hat, a shoulder bag, a cigarette pack, a lighter, a photograph of an elderly woman, two packs of Viagra, and a pair of Bluetooth earphones.