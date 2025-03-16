"Two seasons in one day" – Heat and rain

Weather forecast for March 16, 2025
The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts hot weather across upper Thailand today, with unstable conditions. Bangkok encounters summer storms, rain in 30% of the area and temperatures dropping by 3-5°C.
24-Hour Forecast
A moderately strong high-pressure system from China has spread over northern Laos and is expected to extend into northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea today (March 16). It will further expand over upper Thailand in the coming days.
Currently, upper Thailand remains generally hot, with some areas in the North experiencing extreme heat. These conditions will lead to weather fluctuations, bringing summer storms, thunderstorms, strong winds, and isolated hail. Lightning strikes may also occur in some areas.
Following the summer storms, temperatures will drop by 3-5°C in the Northeast, with strong winds. In the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the East, temperatures will decrease by 1-2°C.
Precautionary Measures
Residents in affected areas should beware of summer storms and avoid traveling through thunderstorms or staying in open spaces, under large trees, or near unstable structures and billboards. Farmers should reinforce fruit trees and protect crops and livestock from potential damage. Additionally, maintaining good health is advised during changing weather conditions.
Southern Region and Maritime Conditions
Easterly and southeasterly winds will cover the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated thunderstorms to the South. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will reach about 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres in stormy areas. Mariners should avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
Weather forecast for Thailand (6pm, March 16 – 6pm, March 17)
Bangkok & Vicinity
Weather: Generally hot with thunderstorms in 30% of the area and strong winds. Temperature will drop by 1-2°C afterward.
Temperature: 25-27°C (Low), 34-37°C (High)
Wind: South, 10-20 km/h
Northern Region
Weather: Hot with daytime haze, extreme heat in some areas. with thunderstorms in 10 % of the area, strong winds, and isolated hail, mainly in Nan, Uttaradit, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.
Temperature: 18-25°C (Low), 35-41°C (High)
Wind: Southwesterly, 5-15 km/h
Northeastern Region
Weather: Thunderstorms in 30 % of the area with strong winds, and isolated hail, mainly in Loei, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperature will drop by 3-5°C with strong winds.
Temperature: 19-23°C (Low), 32-36°C (High)
Wind: Easterly, 10-30 km/h
Eastern Region
Weather: Thunderstorms in 60 % of the area with strong winds, and heavy rain in some areas, especially in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperature will drop by 1-2°C afterward.
Temperature: 23-26°C (Low), 31-35°C (High)
Wind: Southeast, 15-30 km/h
Sea Conditions: Waves around 1 metre, over 2 metres in stormy areas.
Southern Region (East Coast)
Weather: Thunderstorms in 10 % of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Surat Thani.
Temperature: 22-26°C (Low), 31-35°C (High)
Wind: Southeast, 15-30 km/h
Sea Conditions: Waves around 1 metre, over 2 metres in stormy areas.
Southern Region (West Coast)
Weather: Thunderstorms in 10 % of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Krabi.
Temperature: 23-26°C (Low), 32-35°C (High)
Wind: East, 15-30 km/h
Sea Conditions: Waves around 1 metre, over 2 metres in stormy areas.