"Two seasons in one day" – Heat and rain

Weather forecast for March 16, 2025

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts hot weather across upper Thailand today, with unstable conditions. Bangkok encounters summer storms, rain in 30% of the area and temperatures dropping by 3-5°C.

24-Hour Forecast

A moderately strong high-pressure system from China has spread over northern Laos and is expected to extend into northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea today (March 16). It will further expand over upper Thailand in the coming days.

Currently, upper Thailand remains generally hot, with some areas in the North experiencing extreme heat. These conditions will lead to weather fluctuations, bringing summer storms, thunderstorms, strong winds, and isolated hail. Lightning strikes may also occur in some areas.

Following the summer storms, temperatures will drop by 3-5°C in the Northeast, with strong winds. In the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the East, temperatures will decrease by 1-2°C.