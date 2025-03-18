Weather warning No. 9: Temperature drop, heavy rain, strong winds, Mar 18-21

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued its ninth and final advisory, warning of unstable weather in upper Thailand, heavy rainfall in the south, and strong winds in the lower Gulf of Thailand, with impacts expected in some areas until March 21, 2025.

Temperature Drop in Upper Thailand, Heavy Rain in the South from March 18-21

A high-pressure system from China is extending over upper Thailand, bringing cooler temperatures and strong winds. Temperatures are expected to drop by 1-3°C, while thunderstorms may still occur in parts of the northern and central regions.