Weather warning No. 9: Temperature drop, heavy rain, strong winds, Mar 18-21

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued its ninth and final advisory, warning of unstable weather in upper Thailand, heavy rainfall in the south, and strong winds in the lower Gulf of Thailand, with impacts expected in some areas until March 21, 2025.
Temperature Drop in Upper Thailand, Heavy Rain in the South from March 18-21
A high-pressure system from China is extending over upper Thailand, bringing cooler temperatures and strong winds. Temperatures are expected to drop by 1-3°C, while thunderstorms may still occur in parts of the northern and central regions.
Residents are advised to take care of their health amid changing weather conditions, and farmers should prepare for potential impacts on crops and livestock.
Heavy Rain and Strong Winds in the South
From March 18-21, strong easterly and southeasterly winds will prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, resulting in heavy rainfall in some areas. Provinces expected to be affected include Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla.
In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach 2-3 metres, with heights exceeding 3 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms. In the upper Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, waves will be 1-2 metres, rising beyond 2 metres offshore and in stormy conditions.
Residents in southern provinces are advised to remain vigilant for heavy rainfall and potential hazards. Mariners should avoid sailing in stormy areas, while small boats in the lower Gulf and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea are advised to stay ashore until March 21.
The public is urged to stay updated through the Thai Meteorological Department at tmd.go.th or by calling 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, available 24/7.
Issued on March 18, 2025, at 5pm – this will be the final advisory for this weather event.