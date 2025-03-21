King and Queen anoint new terminal and runway at Suvarnabhumi

Their Majesties the King and Queen presided over the official inauguration of the new terminal and third runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Thursday.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and senior government officials were at the airport to welcome the royal entourage.

Their Majesties oversaw the inauguration ceremony before pressing a button to unveil the nameplate for the new Satellite Terminal 1.

Placed above the nameplate is an emblem celebrating His Majesty’s 6th Cycle birthday anniversary on July 28, 2024.