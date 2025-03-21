King and Queen anoint new terminal and runway at Suvarnabhumi

Their Majesties the King and Queen presided over the official inauguration of the new terminal and third runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Thursday.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and senior government officials were at the airport to welcome the royal entourage.
Their Majesties oversaw the inauguration ceremony before pressing a button to unveil the nameplate for the new Satellite Terminal 1.
Placed above the nameplate is an emblem celebrating His Majesty’s 6th Cycle birthday anniversary on July 28, 2024.
Their Majesties then viewed an exhibition presented by the Transport Ministry and Airports of Thailand (AOT).
The new SAT-1 terminal, which opened to passengers in September 2023, is a four-storey building with two basement levels, covering 216,000 square metres and featuring 28 contact gates.
The interior design aligns with the main passenger terminal, blending modern architecture with traditional Thai features.
The new SAT-1 saw Suvarnabhumi Airport ranked among the world’s six most beautiful airports by UNESCO in 2024. AOT also received the 2024 Prix Versailles award for outstanding exterior architectural design.
The opening of SAT-1 boosts Suvarnabhumi Airport’s passenger capacity from 45 million to 60 million per year.
The third runway, measuring 4,000 metres long and 60 metres wide, runs parallel to the first runway on the western side of Suvarnabhumi. It opened in October 2024, enhancing the airport’s handling capacity from 68 to 94 flights per hour – or 800 to 1,000 flights per day. The expansion is designed to boost Suvarnabhumi’s competitiveness among the world’s leading airports.