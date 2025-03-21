Fire at Heathrow substation causes power outage; Thai Airways cancels flights

A fire at a substation at Heathrow Airport has caused a major power outage, disrupting airport operations. For the safety of passengers and staff, Heathrow has announced it will remain closed until 11.59pm on March 21 (UK time), or 6.59am on March 22 (Thailand time).

Thai Airways has announced the cancellation of flights on the Bangkok-London route and advised passengers to check their flight schedules for March 21-22, 2025.