Chinese people becoming increasingly night owls: survey

About 80 % of college students go to bed after midnight, one in four falls asleep after 2am, and about one in three wakes up after 9am, according to the survey released by the Chinese Sleep Research Society ahead of World Sleep Day, which fell on Friday.
Based on data collected from the wearable devices of over 150,000 people, the survey also found that mobile phones have become an important factor affecting college students’ sleep, showing that the longer they use smartphones, the later they go to bed.
“Sleep, nutrition and exercise are recognized as the three pillars of a healthy life, with sleep being the cornerstone of these pillars. Adequate and consistent sleep is crucial,” said Huang Zhili, president of the society and a professor at Fudan University in Shanghai.
However, sleep disorders are becoming more prevalent and affecting younger people, he added.
On Chinese social media platforms, young people are also sharing their experiences of having “revenge bedtime procrastination”, where, driven by tight daytime schedules, they sacrifice sleep despite being very tired, to regain a sense of control over their time.
For example, a netizen from Zhejiang province on Xiaohongshu, or RedNote, posted her daily routine of “lying on my bed and mechanically scrolling through short video apps and reading novels with satisfying plots and powerful protagonists at midnight”. “All of this is fragmented information that doesn’t require much thinking,” she wrote.
Another netizen, from the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, echoed her by commenting that after she got a job, she began to stay up late playing on her phone as a form of retaliation.
“I would play on my phone until midnight every day. Just thinking about having to get up for work the next day makes me reluctant to go to sleep, even though I have to get up at 7am,” the Guangxi netizen added.
In addition to the young night owls, the survey indicates that most of the participants have experienced sleep issues, with 65 % reporting one to two episodes per week. The symptoms include waking up during the night or early, insomnia, nighttime bathroom visits and snoring.
Wang Zan, chief physician of neurology from the First Bethune Hospital of Jilin University, emphasized that healthy sleep is multidimensional. “It’s not just about long duration, but also involves efficiency, timing, regularity and satisfaction,” she said.
To improve the quality of sleep, she suggested ensuring the room is cool and dark, listening to some white noise, and having a consistent bedtime and wake time.
Moreover, the survey showed that moderate exercise can lead to better sleep, as those who exercise regularly have a lower risk of insomnia compared to those who exercise infrequently.
Paris 2024 Olympics gold medalist Li Yuehong said that aerobic exercises help him relieve stress and fall asleep before major competitions. “I would engage in exercises such as jogging, and sweat slightly before sleep so that I can gradually relax myself and have a good sleep,” he added.
Xu Nuo
China Daily
Asia News Network