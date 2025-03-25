Chinese people becoming increasingly night owls: survey

About 80 % of college students go to bed after midnight, one in four falls asleep after 2am, and about one in three wakes up after 9am, according to the survey released by the Chinese Sleep Research Society ahead of World Sleep Day, which fell on Friday.

Based on data collected from the wearable devices of over 150,000 people, the survey also found that mobile phones have become an important factor affecting college students’ sleep, showing that the longer they use smartphones, the later they go to bed.

“Sleep, nutrition and exercise are recognized as the three pillars of a healthy life, with sleep being the cornerstone of these pillars. Adequate and consistent sleep is crucial,” said Huang Zhili, president of the society and a professor at Fudan University in Shanghai.

However, sleep disorders are becoming more prevalent and affecting younger people, he added.